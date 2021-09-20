Police officer who died of COVID-19 had dogs staying at Georgetown pet resort

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Two of the pets that died in a weekend fire at a Georgetown pet resort belonged to late Georgetown police officer Michelle Gattey, a close friend of Gattey’s said.

Gattey, who officially started on the force with GPD in January, died of COVID-19 on Sept. 16. She was set to be the department’s next victim’s services coordinator, according to Georgetown PD. Gattey previously served 20 years in the U.S Air Force.

At least 75 animals were killed in a fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort. The Georgetown Fire Department says the animals likely died from smoke inhalation after fire started around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is doing an investigation to find the cause of the fire. Georgetown authorities said there’s no indication the fire was intentional.

Ponderosa Pet Resort owner Phillip Paris released a statement, writing he’s “emotionally overwhelmed” after the fire.

“I am emotionally overwhelmed by the accidental fire on Saturday night at our business,” writes Phillip Paris in his Monday statement. “Fifty-nine families are affected and their best friends won’t be coming home. As a dog owner, I feel their heartbreak intensely.”