ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A 25-year-old man was arrested after two people were shot during a fight in an H-E-B parking lot early Tuesday morning, the Elgin Police Department said in a release.

Police said multiple shots were fired into a vehicle in the parking lot at 1080 East U.S. Highway 290, hitting two people. One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries. Another person was treated at the scene, EPD said.

Officers initially responded to the shots fired call around 12:15 a.m. While at the scene, police got a call for a shooting victim near 800 State Highway 95 North, which is about two miles away from the first call, police said.

After investigating throughout the night, police said a suspect, identified as Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., was taken into custody and charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

EPD said the investigation is still active and additional or enhanced charges could be filed.