Police looking for driver of SUV that fled fatal northwest Austin crash where victim was ejected

A person died after they were hit by multiple cars following being ejected from their vehicle in a crash Wednesday on FM 620 in northwest Austin. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver of a vehicle they say fled the scene of a fatal five-vehicle crash on FM 620 in northwest Austin on Wednesday, August 26.

Austin Police Department says the incident happened around 6:44 a.m. in the 7600 block of FM 620, when victim Jacob Byrd was attempting to make a left turn out of the Tin Tara apartment complex.

Upon turning, police say the preliminary investigation shows Byrd’s Honda Accord collided with a Jeep Cherokee that was driving northbound.

Byrd was ejected from his vehicle.

Then, police say the driver of a white or silver SUV slammed her brakes, seemingly to avoid hitting Byrd in the roadway. The female SUV driver was then hit by an Acura Integra. The Integra was then rear-ended by a Toyota Tacoma.

Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:10 a.m.

Police are now searching for the female driver of the white or silver SUV, who they say fled the scene.

If you have any information on this ongoing investigation, APD asks you to call the Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6873.

This is Austin’s 55th fatal traffic crash of this year, resulting in 60 fatalities. At this time in 2019, there were 54 traffic fatalities.