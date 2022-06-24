KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Two people died Thursday evening after a shooting near the 300 block of Tower Drive, according to the Kyle Police Department. KPD said it was investigating the two deaths.

According to police, dispatch received a call that indicated one person was shot and possibly dead while another adult and child were in a home.

Police said the caller had a firearm and was not cooperative in following instructions from dispatch.

SWAT and other emergency personnel “immediately” responded, the release said.

Officers forced entry into the residence and located the child unharmed. The residence was cleared, and two adults were found dead in a bedroom.

KPD identified the adults as Shayne Robert Loupe, 43, and Lauren Rachel Kelley, 36, both of Kyle.

Autopsies were ordered for Loupe and Kelley by the Hays County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Beth Smith.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and there was no danger to other residents. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.