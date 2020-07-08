Police investigating suspicious death in southeast Austin, no suspect in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating a suspicious death that happened earlier today in southeast Austin.

According to APD, officers responded to a hot shot call around 1:47 p.m. in the 6000 block of Fairway Street, which is near East Riverside and Montopolis Drive.

When officers arrived, they say they located a male victim who was unresponsive and he was later pronounced dead. APD says there’s no suspect in custody at this time, but it’s believed that the incident was isolated.

Investigators are working to determine the type of wounds the victim sustained, in addition to identifying the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Homicide tipline at (512) 974-8477.