AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has died after being shot in North Austin on Sunday evening, according to the Austin Police Department.

Officers detained one person.

Austin police received the call to respond to 8105 Research Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m. The area is near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and U.S. Highway 183.

It is unknown if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

