AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have the eastbound lanes of FM 2222 closed near River Place Boulevard while they investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

APD says they got the call Monday night shortly after 11 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS sent a tweet saying that the victim is a man in his 40’s. Police think the person on the motorcycle ran off the road and crashed.

No word yet on when police plan to reopen the eastbound lanes of FM 2222.