Police identify woman who died in July 7 crash on E. Ben White Blvd., a day before her birthday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department recently released updated details on a July 7 crash in the 4600 block of East Ben White Boulevard, which resulted in the death of Leslie Valderrama, whose birthday was the next day.

According to APD, Leslie Valderrama, 27, was riding inside the 2012 Nissan Altima that was traveling westbound on East Ben White Boulevard before the car rear-ended a 2007 Chevy Tahoe.

Several involved in the wreck received injuries, but Valderrama and another man were transported to St. David’s South Austin Hospital, and Valderrama was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-3761.

APD reports that this is the 39th fatal traffic crash of 2019, resulting in 40 fatalities this year. At this time in 2018, there were 30 fatal crashes and 31 traffic fatalities.