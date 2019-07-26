Police identify man who was hit and killed with his dog while crossing I-35 in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a man who was killed along with his dog after being hit by a vehicle while crossing I-35 near Riverside Drive on Wednesday morning.

Police say Casey Ballard, 24, was crossing at the 1100 block of south I-35 northbound when a Nissan Frontier in the middle lane hit him.

Ballard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there were no signs that the driver was impaired and that no charges are expected to be filed.

This is Austin’s 42nd fatal traffic crash of 2019, resulting in 43 fatalities this year. At this time in 2018, there were 35 fatal traffic crashes and 36 traffic fatalities.