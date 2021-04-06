Police identify man who died after motorcycle crashed into fence near Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the man who was killed on Sunday, March 21 after his motorcycle crashed into a fence near the Circuit of the Americas in southeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the 9500 block of Circuit of the Americas Boulevard, where Walter Munsel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the crash can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873.

This is the 21st fatal traffic crash in Austin this year, resulting in 23 fatalities so far. This time last year, there were 21 fatal crashes resulting in 22 fatalities.