Police identify man killed in hit and run on I-35 on Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man killed in a hit and run on Interstate 35 late Saturday night.

Officers initially responded to the scene around 11:45 p.m. in the 12300 block of N. I-35, near Parmer Lane.

Police say the occupants of a Honda had exited their car after a crash in the southbound lanes. One of the occupants, John Herrera Boanerge, 18, was hit by an unknown vehicle, according to police.

That driver then left the scene. The other occupant of the Honda also left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call APD’s Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477, or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

This is Austin’s 100th fatal crash of 2021.