Police identify man killed in crash on FM 973 in southeast Austin Sunday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man who was killed in an early morning crash on FM 973 in southeast Austin on Sunday.

According to Austin Police Department’s preliminary investigation, at around 5:17 a.m., the driver of a 2017 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound in the 5200 block of south FM 973 when the vehicle crossed into the center lane for an unknown reason.

Police say the vehicle hit an oncoming 2001 Ford F-150, which was being driven by 45 year-old Harrison Thomas Beard, Jr.. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to APD, the driver of the Dodge Ram was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is Austin’s 23rd fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 24 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 14 traffic fatalities.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call APD.