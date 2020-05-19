Police identify man hit and killed on I-35 on May 15

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man who was hit and killed while walking on Interstate 35 in north Austin on Friday, May 15.

Police say that at 2:35 a.m., Dawon Jermaine Davis, 31, was walking on the southbound lanes between the Yager Lane and Braker Lane exits. Police say he then attempted to cross from the center median to the west side of the highway when a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis traveling southbound in the middle lane hit him.

The Austin Police Department says the driver of the Mercury immediately took the next exit, pulled into a gas station and waited for police. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, APD says it’s not believed that driver impairment, speeding or weather/road conditions were factors in the incident.

If you have any information on this crash, you should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4278.

This is Austin’s 33rd fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 35 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 30 traffic fatalities.