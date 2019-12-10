Police identify driver who died after SH 71 head-on collision

Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash on SH 71 in Oak Hill Friday morning. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the driver who died in a head-on collision on State Highway 71 last Friday, which shut down the road for hours and sent four people to the hospital.

Police say Cody Allen Faust, 27, was driving east with two other people in a Toyota Camry when he crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee head on. The collision happened around 6:52 a.m. in the 8700 block of W. SH 71, near Covered Bridge Drive in the Oak Hill area.

On Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said four people were taken to the hospital. Faust died there around 12:45 p.m. APD said Tuesday that the Jeep driver and passengers in the Toyota had non-life-threatening injuries.

APD says the medical examiner has performed an autopsy on Faust and that investigators are “awaiting toxicology results to determine whether impairment was a factor.”

This is the 79th fatal traffic crash of the year, in which 81 people have died. Last year at this time, there were 71 fatal crashes in which 72 people died.