Police identify 3 people, including teen, killed in southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified three people, including a 16-year-old, who were killed in a southeast Austin crash earlier this month.

Police said the victims were Fabian Xavier Mireles, 16, Raul Vargas Jr., 40, and Juan Antonio Mireles Perez, 39.

The crash happened July 11 at 2:44 a.m. in the 4400 block of East Ben White Boulevard. That’s near Burleson Road.

Police said a gray 2009 Chevy Silverado truck and a maroon 2009 four-door Acura were heading west when the cars hit each other. This caused the truck to go over the barrier, falling over the overpass on its roof in a parking lot near the frontage road.

Officers said all three victims in the truck died at the scene. The passenger in the Acura was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Acura’s driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.