Police identify 2 teenagers killed in northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified two teenagers that died in a northeast Austin crash after they allegedly ran a red light in a stolen car.

Around 3:30 a.m. on July 24, APD said officers responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Cameron Road and East Anderson Lane westbound service road.

Police said a black 2018 Nissan Versa, which was reported stolen earlier this month, was traveling northbound on Cameron Road when a box truck traveling westbound on East Anderson Lane service road in the center lane, according to police.

APD said the truck had the green light and entered the intersection, while the Nissan ran the red light at the same time.

The truck hit the passenger side of the Nissan, causing it to crash into a Chevrolet Malibu that was stopped at the same intersection on Cameron Road facing south.

Police investigate crash that killed two people on East Anderson Lane July 24 (KXAN/Nabil Remadna)

Both people in the Nissan, a driver and passenger, died at the scene around 4 a.m., according to police. One of them was ejected from the car. APD identified them as 15-year-old Julian Murillo and 16-year-old Gabriel Marmolejo.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, APD said.

The investigation into the wreck is still open, and APD said fatality information could change. According to Austin police, this is the city’s 45th fatal traffic accident of the year, resulting in 50 deaths total.

Anyone with information can call the Austin Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278.