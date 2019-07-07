Police: Fight over parking spot at Lake Pflugerville leads to assault

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A fight over a parking spot at Lake Pflugerville led to a man being assaulted in front of his four children, police say.

Around 7:30 p.m. on July 4, while officers were patrolling Lake Pflugerville located at 18216 Weiss Lane, they were told there was a fight happening in the parking lot.

When they got there, they saw a victim with blood all over his shirt, several cuts on his face and who was bleeding. According to court documents, he also had two red and purple swollen bumps above and below his right eye.

His car also had blood sprayed and smeared across the front of it.

The victim told police that he and his wife were attempting to pull into an open parking spot but there was a man standing in the middle of it. An off-duty police officer told the responding officers that she saw the victim get off his car and tell the man “move homie, we trying to park,” but the man said “who you talking to,” and said he was holding the spot for his friends.

They then got into a verbal altercation and the man standing in the spot allegedly swung his fist at the victim. The driver of a white Ford pickup then pulled up, got out of the truck and joined the fight, punching and kicking the victim. He then fell down and they allegedly continued to kick and stomp on the victim while his 12-year-old, 4-year-old twins and 2-year old children were in the car.

Several people tried to break up the fight and that was when suspects got into the pickup truck and left onto Weiss Lane.

About one minute later, officers found the pickup truck on the intersection of Pflugerville Parkway and SH 130 and conducted a traffic stop. Two of the people inside the vehicle, identified as Ramiro Rea, 32, and Fernando Lopez, 22, matched the description of the men from the incident and they both had blood on them.

Lopez allegedly told police that he was holding a parking spot for friends when a man pushed him to the ground, punched him in the face and he blacked out. He said all he remembered after that was getting into the vehicle. Lopez did not have any injuries on his face but his middle knuckle was swollen and had a cut on it.

Rea, however, told officers he saw Lopez get in a fight with the victim and he joined in on it too.

Lopez and Rea are charged with assault causing bodily injury charges.