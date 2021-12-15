Police: Elderly man dies from injuries he got in November crash in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An elderly man involved in a five-vehicle crash in late November died a little more than a week later, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said Benino Robledo, 84, died on Dec. 4 from the injuries he got during the Nov. 24 crash, which happened in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive. That’s near Metric Boulevard and West Rundberg Lane in north Austin.

Officer responded to the crash just after 2:30 p.m. While five vehicles were involved in the crash, three people total were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.

