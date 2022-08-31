WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Police activity in Wimberley has closed several roads as Hays County sheriff’s deputies respond to a person refusing to cooperate with authorities.

HCSO said the “isolated incident” is in the 6000 block of Mount Sharp Road

“The roadway will be closed for an unforeseen length of time in the area of Mt. Sharp and Mt. Olive School Rd. to Mt. Sharp and Ledgerock Rd. Please avoid the area or consider an alternate route,” HCSO said.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said on Twitter a suspect near the 4800 block of Mount Sharp Road is armed with a rifle and revolver.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information as it becomes available.