LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A police chase in Llano County Sunday night ended in a man being shot by a Llano County sheriff’s deputy, according to a release from LCSO.

LCSO said Zachary David Williams, 34, refused to stop when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull him over around 9:49 p.m. Sunday. Pursued by LCSO and Sunrise Beach police, Williams drove east on Highway 71 at a high rate of speed before the Marble Falls Police Department slowed him by spiking his tires.

Williams continued to drive the vehicle, heading south on Highway 281. Just as the vehicle was coming to a stop, gunshots were fired from inside the suspect’s vehicle, hitting a LCSO patrol car, the release said.

After turning the car into a driveway, Williams left the vehicle and began shooting at a deputy. The LCSO deputy fired back, shooting Williams once, according to the release.

Williams was taken to Dell Seton Hospital after the shooting. A passenger in the car, Brianna Denise Cagley, 23, wasn’t hurt in the shooting but was taken to White Marble Falls Hospital for a medical issue, LCSO said.

LCSO said Williams and Cagley were arrested on felony charges. Cagley was booked into Llano County jail on an outstanding warrant.