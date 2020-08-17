Police chase ends in vehicle turnover, driver pinned under SUV in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday morning, a police pursuit for a speeding violation ended in a vehicle turnover and the driver becoming pinned beneath the vehicle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that around 11:31 p.m., troopers tried pulling over a white Chevrolet Tahoe on State Highway 71 near I-35, but that the driver evaded for several miles before coming to a stop at the 1600 block of Slaughter Lane in south Austin.

Troopers say they gave commands for the driver to get out of the vehicle but that he instead started driving again, westbound on East Slaughter Lane toward I-35.

(KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Then, troopers say, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn before coming to rest in the eastbound lane of East Slaughter Lane.

Texas DPS says the driver was incapacitated and transported to a local medical facility. Austin-Travis County EMS says the driver received potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.