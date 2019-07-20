Police called out to report of attempted kidnapping in South Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police were called out to a neighborhood surrounding Galindo Elementary School in South Austin Wednesday night after a report of a kidnapping.

Neighbors told KXAN they saw police questioning a man near some homes behind the school. Others said on the Nextdoor app that they saw K9s and a helicopter assisting in a search.

Police have not said whether a suspect was identified or taken into custody.

Police could not give many details of the call or whether the victim was a child or an adult.

