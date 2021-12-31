Polar Bear Plunge will happen despite uncertainty surrounding COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a few days of uncertainty about whether the Polar Bear Plunge would happen in 2022, the Barton Springs Conservancy says the plunge will go on. They’re asking people to be careful as COVID-19 surges across Austin-Travis County.

“Since the event is a free flow all day kind of thing, folks can come and plunge when they want, but we are NOT encouraging gathering at a specific time,” the conservancy wrote on Facebook.

The conservancy says masking will be encouraged and asked for everyone to wear masks around others. The event takes place at the Barton Springs Pool on New Year’s Day.

On Wednesday, Austin-Travis County health leaders moved the area back into Stage 4 of the COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. While the recommendations with the stage have changed a bit since last year, the event was called off last year as Austin Public Health shifted to Stage 4.

The area was also on the brink of Stage 5 last year when the event was canceled, and that’s is also the case this year.

The updated guidelines for Stage 4 behavior are to wear a mask in all situations, indoor and outdoor, and even if you’re fully vaccinated with a booster shot. For people who are not fully vaccinated or boosted, it recommends eliminating travel and only dining or shopping through takeout or curbside service.