Plenty of changes among Austin’s homelessness policy shapers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday’s City Council decision to negotiate with a former federal executive reflects Austin’s shift to recruit more help — internally and externally — in solving the city’s homelessness woes.

Matthew Doherty served as the Executive Director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness from 2015 through 2019.

If a contract is finalized, the city would pay Doherty $95,000 for consulting services through the end of September.

City staff say Doherty’s appeal is his knowledge on homelessness and his national connections.

“We’re certainly looking forward to his ideas, the recommendations he provides, connections and coordination,” said Assistant City Manager Chris Shorter.

Doherty was appointed during President Obama’s administration and was reported to have been pushed out of the role in November 2019.

“He was a guy in the White House that was leading the effort across the country, with pretty good results nationally,” added Mayor Steve Adler.

Austin plans to use more external consultants to help with homelessness issues moving forward.

Barbara Poppe, another former Executive Director of USICH, is also being retained as a consultant by the city.

No more Homeless Strategy Officer

At Thursday’s meeting, Shorter explained that the idea is for Doherty’s role to be “strategic and tailored,” helping the city while Austin Public Health recruits someone to lead the newly-created Homelessness Services Division under their department.

Council documents say the division would include three full-time employees, not including a Public Information Officer.

While staffing is not entirely set in stone, the division is currently being led by Interim Chief Vella Karman. The city is looking for a more permanent replacement.

The more beefed-up staff replaces the Homeless Strategy Officer position, which was held by Lori Pampilo Harris.

“It gives what was a one-person homeless strategy office, the support that we need and is much more appropriate,” said Shorter.

What happened to Lori Pampilo Harris?

Pampilo Harris no longer works for the city, having held the HSO position for less than four months before resigning.

Back in October, the city announced that Pampilo Harris would move to a consulting role, but now tells KXAN that never happened. Her last day was Jan. 3.

In emails from December about her long-term goals for homelessness policy, Pampilo Harris told city management, “I was hoping for enough time to do an appropriate assessment, asset mapping and intersectional discovery that would lead to some concrete planning and action steps.”

She told staff, “I never was given the space or time to do this appropriately or with the focus needed.”

In another email, Pampilo Harris wrote, “I have seen it being exhibited from elected officials, that they are looking for the solutions for today and not the solving of the issue for the future. I have a challenge with that.”

KXAN obtained Pampilo Harris’ resignation letter, signed on December 9.

She told Assistant Manager Rodney Gonzales:

“Due to making a professional commitment for 2020, I will be unable to serve the City of Austin as a consultant. I am extremely confident in the results and efforts that my fellow national consultants will be delivering, as they work with the City of Austin and the provider community in 2020. I continue to believe that the City of Austin, along with its many partners, have all the right elements to significantly move the needle forward on homelessness and affordable housing. I am honored to have been a part of the City staff that is fiercely committed to not just addressing the issues of today, but in solving this complex challenge for tomorrow.” Lori Pampilo Harris, December 2019

“I know that [Pampilo Harris] was able to bring some really good ideas to the city, and I think we really profited from the time she was here,” said Mayor Adler this week.

Pampilo Harris is now Executive Director of the Houston Housing Collaborative.