Plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 290 once pilot spots fuel leak, no one injured

This plane made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 290 in Fayette County after the pilot noticed a fuel leak while in the air Oct. 30 (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — U.S. Highway 290 became a last-second runway for a plane on Oct. 30.

The single-engine two-seater plane landed on the highway just east of Carmine in Fayette County, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Monday.

The pilot of the plane discovered a fuel leak while in the air, the sheriff’s office said. The pilot luckily found a break in highway traffic and landed on the road going eastbound, and then taxied off the roadway into a parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.

The left wing hit a mailbox after it touched down, but that was the only damage to the plane, the sheriff’s office said. No injuries were reported.

Along with the sheriff’s office, Carmine Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the Texas Highway Patrol investigated the incident.