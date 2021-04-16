Pie Wars: Senators trade playful jabs about where the best pie in Texas comes from

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Senators took to Twitter on Thursday to declare their respective city as the pie capital of Texas.

It all started when Sen. Donna Campbell said Kyle is the pie capital of Texas, something the city has previously claimed in a 2018 city branding campaign.

Campbell introduced a bill in the 86th Legislature that would make Kyle the official pie capital of Texas for 10 years. Kyle is home to the Texas Pie Company, and the city has hosted the Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival since 2017.

Sen. Charles Schwertner still isn’t convinced, however. He replied to Campbell’s tweet, claiming his district had the best, specifically calling out Hutto as the home to the top Texas pies.

No offense to the people of Kyle, but SD5 has the best pie in Texas, including these pies from the Texan Cafe in Hutto! pic.twitter.com/7IXjrTMod3 — Charles Schwertner (@DrSchwertner) April 15, 2021

Sen. Campbell responded in a video surrounded by pies from the Texas Pie Company.

@DrSchwertner you can promise pie in the sky, but the sweetest deal is in Kyle! pic.twitter.com/467a1Q2nLW — Donna Campbell (@DonnaCampbellTX) April 15, 2021

“Senator Schwertner, you can promise pie in the sky, but the sweetest deal is in Kyle,” Campbell said.