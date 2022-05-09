AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you have an Instagram? What about Facebook? How about Twitter?

If you answered yes to any of the previous questions, then a new attraction in downtown Austin might be for you.

Though it calls itself a museum, the Texas Selfie Museum on Neches Street is really a playground of selfie sets waiting for people to come and take pictures.

A model poses for a photo at the Texas Selfie Museum. (Courtesy: Kovex Media)

Co-owner Margaryta Schwery took over the lease of the historic two-story building at the start of the year and transformed the space within a month.

“I want people to come in and say, ‘what is this?'” Schwery said. “Some people are slightly intimidated as they walk in, but once you start taking, one, two, three, you really get into the groove.”

The selfie museum has 35 “photo zones” where visitors can take photos with a friend, or by themselves.

A model jumps at the donut photo zone at the Texas Selfie Museum. (Courtesy: Kovex Media)

Schwery is hoping to keep that number growing, and also plans to add a bar on the bottom story.

So who exactly is the business catering to? Well, everyone.

“It’s fantastic for couples, you can come on the first date, can’t go wrong with this one,” Schwery said. “You can definitely come as a family. You can come as a bachelorette party.”

A model poses on a set with hundreds of books at the Texas Selfie Museum. (Courtesy: Louie Loves Photos Photography)

To pull it all together, Schwery hired several artists to create sets ranging from a massive black and white sharpie doodle, to psychedelic mushrooms lit up by ultraviolet lighting.

Lighting plays a key role in the building. Nearly every zone has a dedicated ring light that can hold your phone for selfies, and many have overhead studio lighting as well.

“We are the creatures that like to share our life, we wanted to have this perfect picture snapshot of how great we’re all doing,” Schwery said.

A model poses with a spotlight on her at the Texas Selfie Museum. (Courtesy: Louie Loves Photos Photography)

Tickets range from $28 to $32 depending on the day. Annual passes are also available for $68.