BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple first responders were called to assist with a wildfire in the Ruby Ranch subdivision in west Buda near Montgomery Court on Tuesday, the Hays County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) said on social media.

Officials said the fire started after a homeowner was cutting something with a saw and sparks caught the grass on fire.

A wildfire started burning near Ruby Ranch in Buda on July 18 after a saw sparked and caught grass nearby on fire (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

According to a Wednesday morning update time-stamped 9:34 a.m. from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire was 90% contained and had burned 53.8 acres.

Hays County officials said in an updated social media post Wednesday morning there are still “quite a few hotspots,” but that overnight operations went well.

Hays County Office of Emergency Management said multiple first responders were assisting in a wildfire at Ruby Ranch. (KXAN Photo/Christopher Adams) Hays County Office of Emergency Management said multiple first responders were assisting in a wildfire at Ruby Ranch. (KXAN Photo/Christopher Adams) Officials respond to a wildfire near Ruby Ranch in Buda that was caused by a saw sparking and catching nearby grass on fire (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine) Officials respond to a wildfire near Ruby Ranch in Buda that was caused by a saw sparking and catching nearby grass on fire (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

Officials are warning people to make sure they take all necessary precautions while doing work.

“You got to have a water source, fire extinguisher and you need to probably do those activities early in the morning when it’s less hot and that humidity is higher,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer, Walter Flocke.