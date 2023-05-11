AUSTIN (KXAN) – Just in time for Mother’s Day, these two baby red-tailed hawks were reunited with their parents two days after being separated, per an Austin Wildlife Rescue post on social media.

Lower Colorado River Authority workers found the youngsters displaced from their nest and transported them to Austin Wildlife Rescue for care.

A couple of days later, the LCRA crew members spotted the parents near the work site, per the post.

Austin Wildlife Rescue staff then made a makeshift nest for the birds and took it to the LCRA work site. Using the LCRA truck, crew members secured the new nest with rope and zip ties high up in a tree.

Two baby red-tailed hawks were reunited with their parents two days after being separated, per an Austin Wildlife Rescue post on social media. (photo courtesy: Austin Wildlife Rescue)

Two baby red-tailed hawks were reunited with their parents two days after being separated, per an Austin Wildlife Rescue post on social media. (photo courtesy: Austin Wildlife Rescue)

Two baby red-tailed hawks were reunited with their parents two days after being separated, per an Austin Wildlife Rescue post on social media. (photo courtesy: Austin Wildlife Rescue)

“That evening, the parents were spotted circling the area, and by the next morning, they had found the nest and were caring for their babies again,” Austin WIldlife Rescue wrote in their post.