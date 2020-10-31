Photos: St. David’s dresses up NICU babies for Halloween

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Donuts, minions, Baby Yoda and tacos—St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas celebrated Halloween by dressing up their tiniest patients in costumes!

The center dressed up the hospital’s NICU babies in outfits made by parents, nurses and volunteers.

Each baby was given a “Cutest Pumpkin in the Patch” certificate and photo. Most babies were resting and sleeping through the Halloween party, but the center said it made parents smile.

Below is a gallery of the babies and costumes provided by St. David’s.