AUSTIN (KXAN) — Residents across Central Texas have spotted squirrels in some peculiar spots while the critters attempt to cool off as temperatures soar. This particular position is called “splooting.”

Over the past month, temperatures in Central Texas have reached triple digits on numerous occasions, oftentimes for several days in a row.

Some KXAN viewers noticed squirrels lying flat on their stomachs with their legs stretched out. Some viewers said they have even seen the little critters digging holes in the ground to lie in as well.

Squirrel seen splooting in Austin (Courtesy Ryan B)

Squirrel seen splooting in Austin (Courtesy Bob P)

Squirrel seen splooting in Georgetown (Courtesy Jim H)

Squirrel seen splooting in Round Rock (Courtesy Angie K)

Squirrel seen splooting in Cedar Park (Courtesy Amy G)

Squirrel seen splooting in Round Rock (Courtesy Maggie A)

Squirrel seen splooting in Marble Falls (Courtesy Carrie F)

Squirrel in south Austin found cooling off inside a planter. (Courtesy Lance Wechsler)

