AUSTIN (KXAN) — As storms rolled into Central Texas Friday night, sunset colors could be seen bouncing off the clouds.

Vibrant hues of peach could be seen highlighting the clouds as they moved over areas like Georgetown and Liberty Hill.

Clouds in Liberty Hill on Nov. 4, 2022 (Courtesy: Brien R Aho)

Clouds over Spicewood on Nov. 4, 2022 (Courtesy: Cari North)

Clouds in Georgetown on Nov. 4, 2022 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

These storms are associated with a threat of severe weather.

The First Warning Weather team said while the risk of severe weather has decreased in the Austin area, severe weather still remains possible in our eastern counties Friday night.