Fredericksburg’s first mayor’s home has been turned into a luxurious vacation rental available in Summer 2023 (photo courtesy: Avery Nicole)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Fredericksburg’s first mayor’s home has been turned into a luxurious vacation rental available in Summer 2023.

The rental – called the Menagerie – is located in Fredericksburg’s historic district. The property was built in the early 1900s and was home to the first mayor of the town, Joe Stein, according to the design team behind the project, Twistleaf. Fredericksburg was founded by German immigrants in 1846.

“Much of the interior and exterior renovation work has been done to reflect, preserve and pay respect to the original designs from these time periods. This includes maintaining original features throughout the property, as well as sourcing antique furniture and vintage decor pieces, Sarah Yant, founder of Twistleaf, said.

Fredericksburg’s first mayor’s home has been turned into a luxurious vacation rental available in Summer 2023 (photo courtesy: Avery Nicole)

Fredericksburg’s first mayor’s home has been turned into a luxurious vacation rental available in Summer 2023 (photo courtesy: Avery Nicole)

Fredericksburg’s first mayor’s home has been turned into a luxurious vacation rental available in Summer 2023 (photo courtesy: Avery Nicole)

Fredericksburg’s first mayor’s home has been turned into a luxurious vacation rental available in Summer 2023 (photo courtesy: Avery Nicole)

Fredericksburg’s first mayor’s home has been turned into a luxurious vacation rental available in Summer 2023 (photo courtesy: Avery Nicole)

Fredericksburg’s first mayor’s home has been turned into a luxurious vacation rental available in Summer 2023 (photo courtesy: renderings by Twistleaf)

Fredericksburg’s first mayor’s home has been turned into a luxurious vacation rental available in Summer 2023 (photo courtesy: renderings by Twistleaf)

This new rental can host up to 34 guests in all of its 9,500 square feet. The property includes 12 units with 14 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Fredericksburg growing in popularity

This new rental will provide a few more accommodation spaces to a booming tourist town. In 2021 — the latest data available — Fredericksburg had a record-breaking year in terms of hotel occupancy and sales tax collections, according to an annual report.

Further, the county received a $1.4 million grant to support local tourism last Summer.

“Fredericksburg is a Texas treasure and national tourist attraction, bringing in people from across the nation to the beautiful Hill Country region. This grant will bring critical infrastructure improvements to the city, ensuring Fredericksburg continues to grow and thrive,” Gov. Greg Abbott said at the time.