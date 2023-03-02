Top video: Hail in Lago Vista
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A round of strong to severe storms developed over Central Texas Thursday morning, dropping hail in parts of the Hill Country.
KXAN viewers in Fredericksburg and Blanco County went outside to capture the hail through photos and videos. Here’s a compilation.
Hail bouncing off a trampoline in Fredericksburg, Texas
Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas (Courtesy: Chris Barnett)
A second widespread round of storms is expected Thursday afternoon and evening from about 3 to 10 p.m., according to the First Warning Weather team.