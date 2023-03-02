Top video: Hail in Lago Vista

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A round of strong to severe storms developed over Central Texas Thursday morning, dropping hail in parts of the Hill Country.

KXAN viewers in Fredericksburg and Blanco County went outside to capture the hail through photos and videos. Here’s a compilation.

Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas on March 2, 2023 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas on March 2, 2023 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas on March 2, 2023 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas on March 2, 2023 (Courtesy: Chloe Wanek)

Hail in San Marcos, Texas on March 2, 2023 (Courtesy: Gretchen McMahon)

Hail pellets in Marble Falls 3/2/23 (Courtesy: Scott Sanders)

Hail in Fredericksburg. 3/2/23 (Courtesy: Chloe Wanek)

Hail in Fredericksburg 3/2/23. (Courtesy: Heather Watson)

Hail in San Marcos 3/2/23. (Courtesy: Jessica Smith)

Hail in San Marcos 3/2/23 (KXAN Viewer-submitted photo)

Hail measurements from North Blanco 3/2/23. (KXAN Viewer-submitted photo)

Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas on March 2, 2023 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Hail bouncing off a trampoline in Fredericksburg, Texas

Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas (Courtesy: Chris Barnett)

A second widespread round of storms is expected Thursday afternoon and evening from about 3 to 10 p.m., according to the First Warning Weather team.