AUSTIN (KXAN) — National Puppy Day, recognized on March 23, just so happens to fall near the beginning of spring.
To celebrate the day here in Central Texas, we asked our audience to submit photos of their pups enjoying the bluebonnets and spring weather.
Here’s a compilation of just a fraction of those photos.
And — just for clarification — to us, any dog of any age qualifies as a puppy.
This year, bluebonnets started to sprout a little earlier than normal. We spoke with the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, which said a wetter fall paired with a mix of warmer temperatures this winter created the right conditions for earlier bloom.
