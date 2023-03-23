12-year-old GusGus in the bluebonnets in Jarrell, Texas (KXAN viewer photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — National Puppy Day, recognized on March 23, just so happens to fall near the beginning of spring.

To celebrate the day here in Central Texas, we asked our audience to submit photos of their pups enjoying the bluebonnets and spring weather.

Here’s a compilation of just a fraction of those photos.

And — just for clarification — to us, any dog of any age qualifies as a puppy.

Ozzy in the bluebonnets in Round Rock, Texas (Courtesy: Jennifer Camacho)

Zeus in the bluebonnets in Lockhart, Texas (Courtesy: Jessica E. Silvas)

Lola in the bluebonnets in Lockhart, Texas (Courtesy: Jessica E. Silvas)

Dachshund in the bluebonnets (KXAN viewer photo)

Oberon (left) and Otto (right) among the bluebonnets at McKinney Falls State Park (Courtesy: Kindsey Bernhard)

Finley in the bluebonnets in Spicewood, Texas (Courtesy: Christina McDonald)

Taken in Highland Haven, Texas (Courtesy: Karen Cude)

Rue enjoying the bluebonnets in San Marcos, Texas (KXAN viewer photo)

Bill enjoying the bluebonnets (Courtesy: Peter Reinhardt)

Bubba among the bluebonnets in Kyle, Texas (Courtesy: Tori Sarosdy)

Marley in the bluebonnets in New Braunfels, Texas (Courtesy: Marisa Nickelson)

Boomhauer, Winchester and Phoebe among the bluebonnets (KXAN viewer photo)

12-year-old GusGus in the bluebonnets in Jarrell, Texas (KXAN viewer photo)

Henry enjoying the bluebonnets (KXAN viewer photo)

15-year-old Sonja enjoying the bluebonnets in Kyle, Texas (Courtesy: Adam Rivera & Siobhan Soucie)

Daisy Mae enjoying the bluebonnets (Courtesy: Sarah Gazaille)

Murphy enjoying the bluebonnets (Courtesy: Sarah Gazaille)

Olive in the bluebonnets (KXAN viewer photo)

Daisy Mae among the bluebonnets in Bertram, Texas (KXAN viewer photo)

Dog Luke Jaxson enjoying the bluebonnets in Kingsland, Texas (Courtesy Shane Graff)

Buster and Bo among the bluebonnets in north Austin (Courtesy Jennifer Lopp)

This year, bluebonnets started to sprout a little earlier than normal. We spoke with the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, which said a wetter fall paired with a mix of warmer temperatures this winter created the right conditions for earlier bloom.