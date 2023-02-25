AUSTIN (KXAN) – Hundreds of design enthusiasts traveled Saturday across the Austin City Limits to check out some of Austin’s most modern and elegant homes.

13 houses were featured in this year’s Austin Modern Home Tour, organized by Modern Architecture + Design Society. The tour gives local architects, designers, home builders and developers the opportunity to show off their work.

“It’s incredible. It’s my first time on the Modern Home Tour. Basically, every year, they’re picking the cream of the crop, beautiful homes,” said John Gioffre, owner of Revent Builds, the team behind a Zilker Park home with a modern-Victorian design. The house is being sold for $3.7 million, Gioffre said.

“There’s us and 13 other houses…And honestly, I’m just so proud to be part of it,” he said.

The Austin tour concluded Saturday, but Hill Country Modern Tour starts Sunday morning.