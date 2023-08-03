CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Folks across Central Texas witnessed Tuesday the first of two supermoons that appearing in August.

Tuesday’s moon, called the “Sturgeon Moon,” is one of four supermoons in 2023, according to NASA. A supermoon happens when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth, making the moon appear 7% larger and up to 30% brighter.

Enjoy viewer photos of the supermoon from across the KXAN viewing area in the gallery below.

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon spotted in Central Texas (Courtesy: Ricardo Meza)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon spotted in Central Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon spotted in Central Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon spotted in Central Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon seen from southeast Austin near FM 973 (Courtesy: Gary Johnson Hicks)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon seen from southeast Austin near FM 973 (Courtesy: Gary Johnson Hicks)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon spotted in Central Texas (Courtesy: Lauren Lynn Taylor)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon spotted in Central Texas (Courtesy: Lauren Lynn Taylor)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon spotted in Central Texas (Courtesy: Lauren Lynn Taylor)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon seen from Webberville, Texas (Courtesy: Charles Thompson)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon seen from Webberville, Texas (Courtesy: Charles Thompson)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon seen from Webberville, Texas (Courtesy: Charles Thompson)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon seen from Butler Park in Austin (KXAN viewer photo)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon spotted near Round Rock on State Highway 45 (Courtesy: JoAnna Alexander)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon seen from the Flying V Ranch near Lometa, Texas. (Courtesy: Lisa Block)

Aug. 1, 2023, supermoon seen from the Flying V Ranch near Lometa, Texas. (Courtesy: Lisa Block)

August holds another surprise for those enchanted by the night sky. A second supermoon this month will be the Blue Moon, visible on Aug. 30.

