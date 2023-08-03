CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Folks across Central Texas witnessed Tuesday the first of two supermoons that appearing in August.
Tuesday’s moon, called the “Sturgeon Moon,” is one of four supermoons in 2023, according to NASA. A supermoon happens when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth, making the moon appear 7% larger and up to 30% brighter.
Enjoy viewer photos of the supermoon from across the KXAN viewing area in the gallery below.
August holds another surprise for those enchanted by the night sky. A second supermoon this month will be the Blue Moon, visible on Aug. 30.
You can always send us your weather photos by emailing reportit@kxan.com.