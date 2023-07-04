AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighborhoods across Austin gathered together Tuesday to commemorate the Fourth of July holiday.

Patriotic parades took over the streets, complete with decorated vehicles and bikes.

“It brings everyone together, and it helps us to understand our community and that we get to know our neighbors and celebrate being Americans,” Allandale parade volunteer Amanda Cagle said.

Neighborhoods like Allandale, Northwest Hills, Shady Hollow and Tarrytown each organized their own events for the holiday.

“On this day, it’s a day when we’re all together. It’s fun,” Northwest Hills parade volunteer Bruce McCraken said.

