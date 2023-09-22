AUSTIN (KXAN) — After Mayor Kirk Watson visited the City’s Marshalling Yard last week, his staff shared photos with KXAN of the inside of the warehouse-like facility turned temporary homeless shelter.

“I’m very pleased with the progress I’ve seen at the Marshalling Yard. Things are going well and there is a sense of community and well-being among its residents. Folks have access to hot meals, showers, and service providers. Endeavors creating a sense of stability and trust for folks living in the shelter, and I’m grateful for their work. We will lean on their guidance as we proceed with creating more shelter beds.” Mayor Kirk Watson

It’s our first real look at the facility. You can find some of the photos courtesy of the Mayor’s office below:

Inside the Marshalling Yard after it was converted into a temporary emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness (Courtesy: Mayor Kirk Watson’s office)

The Marshalling Yard is near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It was built to be an extension of the Austin Convention Center, where trucks could be parked and materials could be stored, according to its website.

The city is working with Endeavors to operate the facility and provide services to people living there. The city is using roughly $9.1 million from American Rescue Plan Act funding to make it all happen.

The contract with Endeavors is for a year, at which point city staff have said it would start phasing people out of the bridge shelter.