AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so throughout 2023, we held a series of votes to determine the best photo from each month. Now that we have our 12 winners, it’s time to choose the best photo of the year.
Look through the 12 pictures below, then vote for your favorite at the bottom on this story.
If you’d like to submit a photo for January, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in January 2024.
January: Windmill Sunset
Burnet, Jan. 16. Courtesy Sabrina Torres.
February: Cardinal in Ice
North Austin, Feb. 2. Courtesy Sasha Smith.
March: Electric Skies
Cedar Creek, March 17. Courtesy Frank Kristof.
April: Out in Nature
Inks Lake State Park, April 1. Courtesy Kimberly Payne.
May: Colorful Sunset
Bertram, May 9. Courtesy Jordan & Bre Glaeser.
June: Bolt from Above
Austin, June 3.
July: Moon Shot
Austin, July 3. Courtesy @PNYEGUY.
August: Lunar Reflection
Austin, Aug. 3.
September: Lightning on the Water
Sunrise Beach Village, Sept. 9. Courtesy Erin Mueller.
October: Capitol Crescent
Austin, Oct. 14. Courtesy Jerry D. Hayes.
November: Let Me In!
Hye, Nov. 15. Courtesy Anissa Meier.
December: To the Sky!
Kyle, Dec. 3.
Vote now!
Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on Jan. 17. Check back for the results!