AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.

We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so throughout 2023, we held a series of votes to determine the best photo from each month. Now that we have our 12 winners, it’s time to choose the best photo of the year.

Look through the 12 pictures below, then vote for your favorite at the bottom on this story.

If you’d like to submit a photo for January, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in January 2024.

January: Windmill Sunset

Burnet, Jan. 16. Courtesy Sabrina Torres.

Sunset seen through a windmill in Burnet on Jan. 16, 2023. (Courtesy Sabrina Torres)

February: Cardinal in Ice

North Austin, Feb. 2. Courtesy Sasha Smith.

Cardinal in an icy tree in north Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Sasha Smith)

March: Electric Skies

Cedar Creek, March 17. Courtesy Frank Kristof.

Lightning in Cedar Creek on March 16, 2023. The March 2023 KXAN Viewer Photo of the Month winner. (Courtesy Frank Kristof)

April: Out in Nature

Inks Lake State Park, April 1. Courtesy Kimberly Payne.

Bluebonnets at Inks Lake State Park on April 1, 2023. The April 2023 KXAN Viewer Photo of the Month winner. (Courtesy Kimberly Payne)

May: Colorful Sunset

Bertram, May 9. Courtesy Jordan & Bre Glaeser.

Sunset in Bertram on May 9, 2023. The May 2023 KXAN Viewer Photo of the Month winner. (Courtesy Jordan & Bre Glaeser)

June: Bolt from Above

Austin, June 3.

Lightning strikes downtown Austin on June 3, 2023. The June 2023 KXAN Viewer Photo of the Month winner. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

July: Moon Shot

Austin, July 3. Courtesy @PNYEGUY.

Full buck moon over downtown Austin on July 3, 2023. The July 2023 KXAN Viewer Photo of the Month winner. (Courtesy @PNYEGUY)

August: Lunar Reflection

Austin, Aug. 3.

The moon and the Austin skyline reflect in Lady Bird Lake on Aug. 3, 2023, as seen from Lou Neff Point. The August 2023 KXAN Viewer Photo of the Month winner. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

September: Lightning on the Water

Sunrise Beach Village, Sept. 9. Courtesy Erin Mueller.

Lightning over Lake Lyndon B. Johnson in Sunrise Beach Village on Sept. 9, 2023. The September 2023 KXAN Viewer Photo of the Month winner. (Courtesy Erin Mueller)

October: Capitol Crescent

Austin, Oct. 14. Courtesy Jerry D. Hayes.

An annular eclipse over the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Oct. 14, 2023. The October 2023 KXAN Viewer Photo of the Month winner. (Courtesy Jerry D. Hayes)

November: Let Me In!

Hye, Nov. 15. Courtesy Anissa Meier.

‘Strawberry’ the calf waits outside in Hye on Nov. 15, 2023. (Courtesy Anissa Meier)

December: To the Sky!

Kyle, Dec. 3.

A woman plays with her nephew at sunset in Kyle on Dec. 3, 2023. The December 2023 KXAN Viewer Photo of the Month winner. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Vote now!

Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on Jan. 17. Check back for the results!