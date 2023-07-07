PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A sizable social media response may allow local bookstore The Book Burrow to reach its goal of selling 1,000 books by July 12, which would let the business find a new home.

The Book Burrow currently occupies a space in the Three Legged Goat, a wine and craft beer bar located at 200 E Pecan St. in Pflugerville. It moved into that space in Spring 2023, but the business has been in operation since 2021. During 2021-2023, the business sold books from pop-up locations.

Kelsey Black, the store’s owner, said that they still need to sell 100-200 more books to meet the goal.

But options and time are limited for the queer-owned indie bookstore; a renovation at the Three Legged Goat will require them to move by July 14.

“There is no new location at the moment as there is no available commercial space in Pflugerville. So we are improvising and hopefully getting a skoolie,” said Black, using a slang term for a renovated school bus.

According to Black, a July 2 Facebook post calling for support triggered a rush of support for the store, resulting in 20 times the store’s average daily revenue. She said that she “remains hopeful but anxious about the store’s future.”

“I thought we were gonna sell maybe 200 books…it’s been a crazy week,” Black said. “I am just blessed that the book world community came out to support us, and all of our wonderful, beautiful customers have come in to support us. And in our time of need, which is just the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Support also spread on TikTok, where author RK Ashwick shared a call for followers to support the independent bookstore. As of Friday evening, that video had over 32,700 views.

No matter where the store ends up, Black said that she wants everyone to “embrace your weird” at Book Burrow.

“We believe that everybody should be able to see themselves in the books that they read, and we believe in offering a safe space to read the books we want to read,” Black said. “In a society in which books are being banned, in public schools and in libraries, we are here giving people an option to to pick out books that they probably wouldn’t be able to get elsewhere…we want to give everybody a safe space where they can embrace what makes them unique and special.”