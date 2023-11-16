PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A water line break in southeast Pflugerville that caused outages for some residents was repaired.

According to the city’s social media, the following areas were affected: Gatlinburg, Cambridge Estates, Bohls Place, Impact Way and surrounding areas.

Repairs started around 9:15 a.m. and were finished by 10:24 a.m., according to the city.

Residents can get updates sent to their phones by subscribing to the Pflugerville Alerts general information group by texting PfGeneral to 38276.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.