PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – The Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2/Pflugerville Fire Department celebrated the opening of its sixth fire station on Saturday.

Station 6 is located on Weiss Lane in front of Weiss High School. The department said the station is on land donated by the Pflugerville Independent School District.

Opening Ceremony for Station 6, Travis County ESD No. 2 (Courtesy: Travis County ESD No. 2) Opening Ceremony for Station 6, Travis County ESD No. 2 (Courtesy: Travis County ESD No. 2) Opening Ceremony for Station 6, Travis County ESD No. 2 (Courtesy: Travis County ESD No. 2) Opening Ceremony for Station 6, Travis County ESD No. 2 (Courtesy: Travis County ESD No. 2)

According to the district’s Strategic and Master Plan, the number of incidents that ESD No. 2 has responded to rose from 9,363 in 2017 to 13,332 in 2021.