Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2’s blocking apparatus made from an old, retired fire truck. (Travis County ESD No. 2 Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 got a new tool, so it can safely block highways and busy roads during emergencies.

It’s a blocking apparatus made from an old retired fire truck, which ESD No. 2 said is the first of its kind in Central Texas.

This will especially help on busy roadways like Interstate 35, State Highway 45 and State Highway 130, according to ESD No. 2.

These highways can be dangerous to work on as a first responder with cars zooming past.

In Texas, there’s what’s called the Move Over or Slow Down law. As first responders or various crews work on the side of a highway, drivers are required to move over a lane or slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching them. Types of vehicles drivers should yield to include:

Emergency vehicles

Law enforcement

Tow trucks

Utility service vehicles

Texas Department of Transportation vehicles

Highway construction/maintenance vehicles

Drivers who break the law can receive a ticket with a fine of up to $200. If a worker is injured in a crash, drivers can be fined up to $2,000.