PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A week and a half after a social media call for help, The Book Burrow has passed its goal of selling 1,000 books, creating the possibility of finding a home for Pflugerville’s only bookstore.

“I thought we were gonna sell maybe 200 books…it’s been a crazy week,” said store owner Kelsey Black to KXAN on July 7. “I am just blessed that the book world community came out to support us, and all of our wonderful, beautiful customers have come in to support us. And in our time of need, which is just the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

As of Tuesday morning, the store has sold 1,800 books.

“I am so thankful to everyone who helped us hit our goal,” Black said Wednesday, “We still do not know where we are going to go, but I do remain hopeful that we will be able to find a space that is perfect for us to be able to provide a safe space for everyone.”

Specifics on a new space are yet to be revealed, but Black said that they are “closing in.” One possibility mentioned by Black is a refurbished school bus.

The store is currently inside the Three Legged Goat, a wine and craft beer bar at 200 E Pecan St. The Book Burrow will need to vacate that space by Friday due to renovations.