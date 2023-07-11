PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — As kids get geared up for the start of school next month, many students aren’t able to afford a lunch on campus within the Pflugerville Independent School District.

According to Pflugerville ISD, there is currently $126,000 worth of unpaid lunch charges owed to the district.

In April, PfISD put in place a policy that any students owing more than $6 in their school lunch account had their main entrée taken away and substituted with a sandwich.

This sparked some outrage on social media and embarrassment for certain students.

“Kids get made fun of, if they have the cheese sandwich or if they do have the alternative lunch,” John Amador, a junior at Hendrickson High School, explained.

With this in mind, he and his brother Maxx decided to lend a helping hand to their fellow students.

“We saw students get their lunch taken away and given a humiliating alternative lunch,” Maxx said. “We knew we wanted to help.”

Both boys have been busy this summer, creating a 501(c)(3) nonprofit called Pfood Pfairness, which aims to pay off the school district’s debt so that their peers no longer receive an alternative lunch.

“We believe everyone deserves that right to not worry about the security of what they’re going to eat and if they’re going to eat something nutritious,” John said.

Setting up shop through a simple stand, the two teens have already raised over $2,000.

“This shows this is a problem that people recognize and care about solving, which is a very good thing,” Maxx said.

By creating a website and various social media accounts, they’re trying to raise awareness while growing as an organization.

“Hopefully, we can pay off all of the student debt to the district,” John said.

At the end of the summer, all the money they raise will be donated directly to PfISD’s food services department.

“Even after we pay off all the debt, we will continue to help families in our district,” Maxx concluded.

KXAN reached out to Pflugerville ISD about this fundraising effort. A spokesperson responded with the following statement:

“We have been so impressed by Maxx and John, who are behind this nonprofit raising funds to help pay off the negative fund balance. They have set an ambitious $50,000 goal for this year. Every dollar they raise means less money diverted from other school programs.”

The brothers will host a fundraising event on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Red Robin in North Austin (13000 N Interstate Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78753).

To donate directly, you can visit the Pfood Pfairness website.