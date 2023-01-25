TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help for any information to help them locate a missing Pflugerville woman, according to a TCSO press release.

TCSO identified the missing woman as Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar, 27.

Ruiz-Escobar was last seen Jan. 7 and was reported missing Jan. 16. She drives a black 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the release.

TCSO said the investigation revealed suspicious circumstances, and detectives are now turning to the public for Ruiz-Escobar’s whereabouts.

Anyone who may have seen her in the last three weeks, or who have information about her current whereabouts, are urged to call the TCSO tip line at (512) 854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-87477.