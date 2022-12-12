TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was issued for a man who was accused of assaulting another man in a road rage incident in Pflugerville last week, court records said.

Around 8 a.m. last Thursday, the Pflugerville Police Department was dispatched to an active disturbance near the area of E. Pecan Street and Farm to Market Road 685, court records said.

According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, Reynaldo Alvarez, 40, was attempting to pass Christian Prieto on a single lane road and appeared to be irate with Prieto’s driving.

Prieto told police he was stopped at an eastbound red light between FM 685 and Immanuel Rd., and Alvarez got out of his vehicle, walked up to Prieto’s pickup truck and confronted him, the affidavit said.

Furthermore, court records said Alvarez opened Prieto’s door and reached in and attempted to pull him from his vehicle by the front of his shirt.

Court documents said Prieto’s shirt was heavily torn, and he had red scratches on the right side of his neck.

Reynaldo faces a charge of assault causing bodily injury, according to the affidavit.

As of Monday, Dec. 12, Reynaldo was not listed in the Travis County Jail.