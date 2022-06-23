PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — There’s a 29-acre plot of land at the northwest corner of East Pecan Street and Farm to Market Road 685/Dessau Road the City of Pflugerville is working to develop into a mixed-use development.

Proposed Downtown East location. (Source: City of Pflugerville)

It’s a potential public-private partnership to develop what city leaders are calling “Downtown East.'” The downtown expansion would sit about a half-mile from Main Street.

During an April meeting, the city released a survey and got 376 responses. People want to see dining, shopping and entertainment options at Downtown East, according to the results.

City leaders have said the new development would be home to a new City Hall and could potentially include additional city buildings and a recreation center.

The survey results showed some neighbors did have reservations about potentially expanding the exisiting downtown to the Downtown East property. However, the city said, the surveys show the majority of neighbors are in favor of creating the connection.

At the top of the list, people said they want to see local shops in Downtown East. That was followed by dining, big box stores, coffee shops, then bars and a music venue. City leaders said data shows growth in the city is projected to increase up to 25% over the next five years, with an annual growth of 5%.

“In many other cities, whether it’s Round Rock or Georgetown, you see those kinds of reinventions of their downtown, and really trying to create those more vibrant, downtown areas,” said Emily Barron, the city’s assistant city manager. “And that’s our goal for Pflugerville is to create a vibrant downtown where people can come and engage in and connect.”

A look at what people ranking as the top 10 uses for Downtown East. (Source: City of Pflugerville)

Thursday night, the city will host an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Municipal Court Room in the Justice Center.

Timeline of Downtown East Project. (Source: City of Pflugerville)

At this time, the city said it does not have a specific date on when construction could begin or how much it will cost.