PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Many vets who leave the service need some help transitioning. A veteran from Pflugerville hopes to make it easier — by taking out the trash.

“Having a set schedule every day or knowing what you’re going to do every day to kind of being more responsible and independent as a civilian, I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things,” said Joshua Schaefer.

After eight years as a combat medic in the military, Schaefer is now the owner of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling in Pflugerville.

“Removal of anything that you have, that you no longer need in your home,” he explained.

He’s offering job opportunities to other veterans like Miguel Zamarron, who recently got out of the Army.

“Depending on what their job was in the military, it’s kind of hard to transfer over to civilian world like myself,” Zamarron said.

The team of veterans helps remove unwanted items from homes and businesses all around the Austin area.

Kyle resident Steve Wendt is a Navy vet who hired them to clear out his yard.

“If it’s veteran owned, if I have a choice and if all things are equal, I’m going to choose a veteran-owned business, just because I am one,” Wendt said.

The trash doesn’t just go to a landfill though. JDog found another way to reuse items.

“One of our goals is to get 60 to 80% of what we do take either donated, recycled or repurposed so that somebody else can use it,” said Schaefer.

Another goal is getting more veterans jobs.

The Texas Workforce Commission said the veteran unemployment rate in May 2021 was almost 6%. Schaefer wants it under 1%.

“They’re hardworking and committed to getting the job done,” Schaefer said.

As a former military man, that’s something Wendt supports.

“A lot of guys have PTSD, and there’s not a, there’s, I don’t think there’s quite enough resources for those individuals,” Wendt said.

JDog Junk Removal & Hauling will host a grand opening celebration Saturday at Lake Pflugerville Pavilion. The event will be highlighted by a ribbon cutting, food truck, petting zoo, pony rides and inflatable attractions.

The brand-new business will also have a gently used clothing and non-perishable food drive since Thanksgiving is so close.